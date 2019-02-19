Kim Kardashian Blasts Copycat Labels for Stealing Her Looks

Kim Kardashian West is fed up with fashion labels imitating her looks.

The fashion lover turned to social media on Tuesday to blast copycat labels for ripping off the designers who dress her, sometimes in outfits which have taken up to a year to plan.

The series of frustrated tweets came after a website advertised a knock-off of the racy and revealing one-of-a-kind, vintage Thierry Mugler dress, which the 38-year-old reality star wore to the Hollywood Fashion Awards on Sunday evening.

“Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site -- but it's not for sale,” Kardashian wrote. “You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.”

“My relationships with designers are very important to me,” she continued. “It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create.”

Kardashian reiterated that she doesn’t support companies that produce knock offs of her outfits, nor leak her looks to anyone in advance.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she said. “I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.”

Following the Twitter rant, Fashion Nova -- the website that Kardashian alluded to -- said they would continue to look to the fashionista for inspiration in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

“We respect the fashion community and work with a variety of vendors, designers, influencers and celebrities to keep our style offering fresh and relevant,” a rep said. “Kim Kardashian West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian West directly on any of her projects, but have been driven by her influential style.”

