Kim Kardashian Denies 5-Year-Old Daughter North West Has a Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian West has shut down reports that her 5-year-old daughter, North West, might have a boyfriend.

“She doesn't have a boyfriend,” Kardashian said after being asked if her eldest child with rapper Kanye West was too young to date, while leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday. “Like, is that for real? She's 5.”

The stories started after Caiden Mills, the seven-year-old son of rapper Consequence (who used to be on West’s label, Good Music), shared several social media posts about North.

The first was on Feb. 6 and featured a shout out to “Northie,” accompanied by kiss emojis.

“Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon," Mills wrote.

He also posted a photo of gold jewelry, writing, “She’s gonna LoVe It. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it,” igniting speculation that the bling was for young North.

On Feb. 9, Mills then posted a snap of him with North, which he captioned, “Boo'd up.”

Mills previously crushed on Nicki Minaj, showering her with roses and writing the track, “Dream About Nicki,” in her honor.

