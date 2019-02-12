Kim Kardashian West has managed to hold on to a very special piece of jewelry.

On Monday, the 38-year-old reality star posted about when she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room back in 2016 and had lots of pricey accessories taken from her.

Sharing a paparazzi photo of herself shopping while wearing a diamond necklace, the mother of three explained the significance on Instagram.

"[A] 2007 throwback. So this necklace that I have on is a diamond cross from Jacob and it was the first piece of jewelry that I bought when I got my first check,” she wrote. "When I was robbed, this was taken from me. However, on the way out the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street and this was it. It’s very sentimental to me. Just wanted to share.”

While the thieves didn't take off with her necklace, they did end up stealing $11 million worth of other jewelry, including her engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

