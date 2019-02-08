Another Kardashian dress, another copy.

Kim Kardashian West continued her streak of posting pictures from previous fittings via Instagram on Friday. This time, she's rocking a sexy cut-out gold dress.

In the caption, the social media star explains the dress was custom designed by her husband, Kanye West, for her to wear during a Miami trip last summer. And since she did not end up wearing the piece -- as she famously rocked multiple neon outfits in a row -- she jokingly makes a plea to fast fashion brands, "Can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂" Such retailers have released almost-identical copies of designer duds the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have worn out before.

Less than three hours after the beauty mogul's request, U.K.-based affordable brand Missguided posted an exact copy of the gilded frock modeled on a Kardashian-lookalike on Instagram with the caption, "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder 👀 @kimkardashian you've only got a few days before this drops online."

The post was deleted a few hours later, but Diet Prada, an Instagram account devoted to calling out fashion knock-offs, screen-shotted the post and shared what they thought of the brand's suspiciously speedy production.

Momager Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner have partnered with a brand that has openly duplicated their looks, so it's only natural to wonder if Kim is secretly working with Missguided. Coincidence (with a scary quick turnaround) or planned? You decide.

