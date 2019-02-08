Fashion

Kim Kardashian Begs Fast Fashion Retailers to Not Rip-Off Her Dress and a Copy Is Posted Hours Later

By Amy Lee‍
Kim Kardashian
Another Kardashian dress, another copy. 

Kim Kardashian West continued her streak of posting pictures from previous fittings via Instagram on Friday. This time, she's rocking a sexy cut-out gold dress.

In the caption, the social media star explains the dress was custom designed by her husband, Kanye West, for her to wear during a Miami trip last summer. And since she did not end up wearing the piece -- as she famously rocked multiple neon outfits in a row -- she jokingly makes a plea to fast fashion brands, "Can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂" Such retailers have released almost-identical copies of designer duds the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have worn out before.

Less than three hours after the beauty mogul's request, U.K.-based affordable brand Missguided posted an exact copy of the gilded frock modeled on a Kardashian-lookalike on Instagram with the caption, "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder 👀 @kimkardashian you've only got a few days before this drops online."

The post was deleted a few hours later, but Diet Prada, an Instagram account devoted to calling out fashion knock-offs, screen-shotted the post and shared what they thought of the brand's suspiciously speedy production. 

Hey Kim, we're onto your little game. Just when you thought nothing would top the fake-out "confession" of Kendall's Proactiv ad, the Kardashians do it again. @kimkardashian posted a picture of herself in an old dress Kanye made for her, presumably under his Yeezy label, with a pithy caption pleading for fast fashion brands to let her wear the dress before knocking it off. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Three hours after her post, it popped up on quick-turn retailer @missguided , who has entire website sections dedicated to kopying the Kardashian style. Last year, Fashion Nova famously dropped their own versions of Kylie's custom birthday looks mere hours after she posted them. The lack of transparency around celebrity endorsements is a big problem facing social media. We think we smell a rat. Dieters, is this a thinly veiled collab, or does Missguided have a secret atelier of magical elves making stretchy dresses round the clock and shooting them on Kim K doppelgängers? Lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #kimkardashian #missguided #literally #fastfashion #collab #transparency #designer #yeezy #ye #kanye #kimye #collaboration #magicalelves #speedtomarket #retail #luxurybrand #kardashian #kuwtk #fashionnova #ootd #wiwt #dietprada

Momager Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner have partnered with a brand that has openly duplicated their looks, so it's only natural to wonder if Kim is secretly working with Missguided. Coincidence (with a scary quick turnaround) or planned? You decide. 

See what Kim has to say about her fourth child: 

Kim Kardashian Says Baby No. 4 Will Make Her 'Calm'

