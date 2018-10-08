Kris Jenner is an insta-influencer!

The famous momager posted a gorgeous pic of herself on Instagram, sporting an elegant, fitted long-sleeve black maxi dress with asymmetric hem from affordable line Fashion Nova, with a caption that reads, "I could buy designer but this @FashionNova Fits 🖤"

The brand is known for its vast inventory of budget-friendly trend pieces, and often sells almost exact recreations of show-stopping designer wares and accessories the Kardashian-Jenner clan have worn.

Last week, Kim Kardashian West told Ashley Graham on the model's new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, that husband Kanye West gifted her a $1 million check for turning down a sponsored post for a fashion line.

"For Mother's Day, he's like the cutest," Kim gushed. "So, a brand offered me a million [dollars] to do a post and they... typically knock off Yeezy. So, I said, 'You know what, it's great money. Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it.'"

"He's like, 'No babe, I really don't want you to do that,'" Kim, 37, continued. "Understandable but that's a lot of money."

Two weeks later, for Mother's Day, Kanye sent Kim flowers and an envelope because he was out of town recording new music.

"So, I open the envelope and it's a million dollar check," Kim revealed. "And there was a note, saying, 'Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.'"

Although Kim didn't exactly name the brand, we can't help but speculate the insta-famous line is the one who approached the KKW Beauty founder.

Kris isn't the only family member to post for Fashion Nova. Kylie showed off her derriere on Instagram wearing a pair of their jeans.

If that's not a clue, we don't know what is.

Watch Kris exclusively dish to ET on how being on social media is a hustle:

