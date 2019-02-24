Kim Kardashian Is a Redhead -- See the Fiery New 'Do!

Kim Kardashian West is trying out a new look!

The 38-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share her latest hairstyle -- a bright red lob. In the clip, Kardashian West moves her head side to side to show off her new 'do.

Additionally in the clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is sucking on a red lollipop and wearing a matching red top.

This is far from the first time that Kardashian West has updated her hairstyle. Back in July, she decided to try out a lob, but was quickly disappointed with her shorter hair.

"Wait, I miss my long hair," she tweeted shortly after chopping off her locks.

Wait I miss my long hair 😢 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 30, 2018

Last summer, Kardashian West also decided to really mix things up by matching her hair to her car. While out and about in Miami, Kanye West's wife sported a neon green wig and decided to drive a Lamborghini of the same color.

"Had to get a neon green lambo to match my hair!!!" Kardashian West captioned one social media post, referencing a bright green Lamborghini.

Watch the video below for more on Kardashian West's famous hair:

