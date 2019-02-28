Inside Jordyn Woods' Incredibly Close Connection With the Smith Family

Jordyn Woods definitely has an ally when it comes to the Smith family.

Some fans were shocked when Jordyn chose to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk -- airing Friday -- her first interview since the bombshell reports that she recently cheated with NBA star Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend. The reports were especially shocking given that Jordyn has been Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner's, longtime best friend, and has been close with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan for years.

But Jordyn's decision to appear on Jada's show undoubtedly stems from her deep history with the Smith family, including Jada's husband, Will Smith, and most significantly, their 20-year-old son, Jaden. Jordyn, 21, has been incredibly close to the famous family since she was a baby, which isn't shocking given that Jordyn was born into Hollywood circles -- her mother, Elizabeth Woods, is a talent and brand manager at Mixed Image Media and PR in Los Angeles.

In a 2014 Instagram post, Jordyn shared a sweet picture of Will -- whom she referred to as her "uncle" though they aren't blood-related -- holding her while she was just a toddler.

"Happy birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life," she wrote. "Love you uncle willy."

Jordyn became especially close to Will and Jada's son. In a 2015 Instagram post, Jordyn shared a snap of Jaden looking straight into the camera and explaining their friendship.

"Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We've Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be," the caption reads.

Last July, Will shared an adorable throwback picture of Jaden and Jordyn playing together as kids, and joked that they were on a date.

"I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom?" he wrote on Instagram. "You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!"

Jordyn's close friendship with Jaden continued long after childhood, and also grew to include other famous faces. Jordyn actually met Kylie through Jaden, Kylie explained in a YouTube Q&A with Jordyn last July.

"We met through a mutual friend. [Jordyn] grew up, she’s known Jaden [Smith] her whole life, and then I met him in middle school,” Kylie said. "They were best friends, they still are.”

... And check out Jordyn hanging with both Jaden and a young Hailey Bieber.

Jaden has also made sure to support Jordyn's fashion endeavors. He attended the Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Launch Event in August 2016 in Los Angeles, and also attended the launch event of her activewear label, SECNDNTURE, in August 2018 in West Hollywood.

Last July, Jordyn shared another sweet photo of her and Jaden as babies.

"All these years and we’re closer than ever still. no longer teens.. @c.syresmith 20!!! This is only the beginning. Happy birthday my guy❤️❤️❤️ forever and always," she wrote.

Jordyn also got a shout-out from Will when she turned 21 last September. The A-list actor shared the same picture of him holding Jordyn as a child that she shared in her own birthday post to him in 2014.

"I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become!," Will wrote. "Enjoy your next trip around the Sun... it’s a special one :)."

As of late last year, the friendship between Jordyn and the Smiths was still going strong. In December, Kylie and Jaden playfully fought over Jordyn on Instagram when they both commented on Jordyn's selfie.

"Jordyn Jenner?" Kylie wrote with a ring emoji.

"Nah Nah Nah It's Jordyn Smith," Jaden replied back.

A source told ET on Tuesday that the Kardashians -- who, of course, have their own long history with Jordyn -- are definitely not happy with her upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk. Interestingly enough, Jada is also good friends with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner -- the two even spent last Valentine's Day together with a close group that included Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," the source said. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source added.

A source also previously told ET that Jordyn has tried to apologize to the Kardashians, specifically, Kylie and Khloe. She has also since moved out of Kylie's home, where she previously lived with her bestie.

Jordyn is "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast," the source said. "She knows making out with Tristan was wrong."

"The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh," the source continued. "No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

