It appears Lena Dunham has some thoughts on Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal.

The Girls star took to Twitter on Tuesday to seemingly speak out on the reports that Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, 21-year-old model Jordyn Woods. As Dunham explained, she made her fair share of mistakes at that age, and doesn't think "public shaming" is an appropriate response.

"Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences?" Dunham asked her followers. “When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash. I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever.”

After headlines surfaced about Woods' alleged hookup with Thompson, Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics cut the price of the "Jordy" Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit in half. The model has also moved out of Jenner's home, while a source told ET that the new mom was "extremely shocked by the situation" and trying "get all the facts" straight.

“The legal drinking age is 21. The legal going on TV age should be 26,” Dunham continued on Twitter. “Just weighing in on the important national issues!”

Woods will reportedly speak out on the scandal during her Friday appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. A source told ET on Tuesday that the Kardashian family is "upset" that Woods is putting her story out there for the public.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," the source said. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

