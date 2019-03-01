Jordyn Woods is opening up for the first time about the shocking reports that she recently cheated with Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn -- who's also Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner's, longtime best friend -- addressed the reports during a candid sit-down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. Jordyn, 21, is a close family friend of the Smiths.

"This is grown women mess on a new level," an emotional Jordyn says, as Jada's husband, Will Smith, joins via Facetime. "I don't even know where to begin."

Jada then tells Jordyn that she wants to give her the opportunity to tell her truth, to heal from it and make amends. "So, let's start with, what happened?" Jada says.

"Sunday night, I went to dinner with some friends, and I went to this bar after, there was a party going on," Jordyn explains. "I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it."

"After the club, normal L.A. culture, when we're young, going to the bar, going to the club, it ends early, we all go to a house after," she adds. "We're not thinking about whose house or where it's at, we're all just, you know, having fun, we're in the moment."

Jordyn continues on, explaining that the group of girls she was with said they were going to go to a house to continue partying.

"On the way out, they're saying it was Tristan's house," Jordyn says. "So I'm like, 'Cool, that's OK.' Feels like a safe environment. I'd rather it be his house than a random stranger. He didn't even personally invite me there. It wasn't like, 'Come see me.' It was like, 'Oh, I'm hoppin' in the car, I'm coming with y'all.'"

"We're all dancing, we're all drinking, we're all enjoying the time and I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here,' and that's my first step where I went wrong," she continues. "And how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex's house or the father of my child, I wouldn't... I didn't think about that."

Jordyn then shuts down some of the numerous rumors about what happened that night.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just... we're all together, we're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom, we're all in plain sight," she claims. "Now, this seems completely crazy to me, that anybody says there was a lap dance involved because there was no lap dance involved."

"In my head, this is innocent," she continues. "We're all drinking, we're all chillin.' There's no way it would look like a lap dance, but I could see why people would say, 'Oh, they were getting cozy.' ... [there was] never anything intimate."

Jordyn claims that, despite reports, Tristan never made any moves on her throughout the night at the party. But things got "tricky" the next morning.

"I feel like I can't point fingers ... because I allowed myself to be in that position, I allowed myself to be there," she says. "On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

"I didn't know how to feel," she continues. "I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"

According to Khloe, however, Jordyn was "lying."

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" the reality star tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Jordyn teased her appearance on Red Table Talk on Tuesday, when she Instagrammed video of herself coming to the red table and sitting down. A source later told ET that the Kardashian family was definitely not happy with Jordyn's decision to appear on the show.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," the source said. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

Previously, a source told ET that Jordyn was "devastated" over the cheating scandal and "can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast." She's also since moved out of Kylie's home that she previously lived in with her bestie.

"She knows making out with Tristan was wrong," the source said. "Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie. The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

Meanwhile, Khloe has yet to directly respond to the cheating reports but has let her social media do the talking. The 34-year-old reality star -- as well as her sisters Kim and Kourtney -- have all unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. Khloe's cryptic Instagram Story posts since the reports also include calling out a "snake" and writing about "betrayal."

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she posted last week. “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!!”

On Tuesday, she thanked fans for their support.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you," Khloe tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!"

"I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all," she continued. "Until then remember to be kind to one another."

