Tristan Thompson is getting back out there, and Khloe Kardashian is moving on.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was spotted out with a mystery woman in NYC on Tuesday the night before his team was scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets. An eyewitness says the 27-year-old professional athlete and model dined at Nobu for four hours before being snapped by paparazzo on their way out, when Thompson at one point appeared to get frustrated and stuck his middle finger up at the cameras.

The outing, meanwhile, follows Tristan's split from Khloe last month over a new cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A source tells ET that Tristan and Khloe had been spending more time apart ahead of the drama.

“Tristan had a separate house because of basketball. While he is in Los Angeles spending time with Khloe and True -- during the off season -- he rents a home," the source says. "He doesn't get one close to Calabasas because he usually practices at UCLA or places near West Hollywood."

“Tristan and Khloe were rocky, and although they were together, True has always been Khloe's priority, so if Tristan was out or having parties without Khloe she was hopeful he was being respectful," the source adds, noting that following the initial cheating drama with Tristan, just after the birth of their child last year, "Khloe took Tristan back and believed that after everything he'd make the decision to put his family first, but knew she couldn't control him.”

“Khloe and Tristan had up and downs, and when things were good, they were spending majority of the time together. But unfortunately that didn't last and they were spending more time apart," shares the source, who claims, "Tristan feels horrible, but the family thinks that is only because he got caught. He clearly hasn't changed his ways and at this point the family takes what he says with a grain of salt. True is the only thing that matters, not Tristan's lies.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Khloe took to Twitter to walk back what she tweeted following Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview on Friday. While in the initial tweets, Khloe said Jordyn was the reason for her family splitting apart, in the follow-up tweets, she acknowledged that her ex, Tristan was responsible for the breakup.

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Khloe was trying to get over being hurt by someone she considered family, as Jordyn and Kylie's future remains uncertain.

"Kylie and Jordyn have communicated, but not much. Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister Khloe," the source explained. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person, and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

"It gets better for her every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point," the source added. "Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister Khloe more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.”

