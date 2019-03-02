Khloe Kardashian has had a change of heart.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to backtrack on her previous claim that Jordyn Woods was responsible for her family breaking up, after the model admitted on Red Table Talk that she kissed Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian admitted she "said things I shouldn't have." "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she tweeted." Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," Kardashian continued. "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Following Woods' Red Table Talk appearance, where she told Pinkett Smith that she and Thompson kissed once, but had never and would never sleep together, Kardashian slammed Woods for "lying."

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" Khloe, 34, tweeted on Friday. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story."

"BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" she added, conceding that "Tristan is equally to blame," but noting that she wouldn't be addressing him publicly.

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," she wrote. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Fans quickly jumped in to comment on the situation, with some criticizing Kardashian for trying to blame Woods, when Thompson had cheated on her before. Jeffree Star shared his version of the feud to his Instagram Story, claiming that as a resident of Kardashian's neighborhood in Calabasas, California, he's heard that Woods and Thompson had been hooking up for months.

"For some reason, Khloe don't wanna really acknowledge that [he's a cheater]. You can't blame everything on Jordyn, miss thang. But I do wanna say something," he said, before once again claiming that there's more between Jordyn and Tristan.

"Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf**king lie," Star exclaimed. "Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b**ch. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f**king shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your a**, girl.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Slamming Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Will Smith's Advice Brings Jordyn Woods to Tears Amid Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Accuses Jordyn Woods of 'Lying' During 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Related Gallery