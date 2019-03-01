Jeffree Star is sharing his version of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Hours after Jordyn's Red Table Talk episode was released on Friday -- where she claimed that nothing intimate happened between her and Khloe Kardashian's ex and that they only kissed -- Jeffree took to Twitter to claim that Jordyn and Tristan have "been hooking up" for months.

Replying to a user on Twitter who called Tristan, Jordyn and Khloe "trash," the makeup mogul wrote, "Amen. My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months… The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol."

Amen. My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months… The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

He then took to Instagram Story, where he called Jordyn's interview "fake" and "phony," adding that he's lived in their swanky LA-area neighborhood for many years and "people talk."

Explaining that everyone knows that Tristan is a cheater, he also called out Khloe, saying, "For some reason Khloe don't wanna really acknowledge that [he's a cheater]. You can't blame everything on Jordyn, miss thang. But I do wanna say something," before once again claiming that there's more between Jordyn and Tristan.

"Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf**king lie," he exclaimed. "Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b**ch. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f**king shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your a**, girl.”

Backing up his story, Jeffree also tweeted, "I don't need to say 'allegedly' because I speak facts."

I don't need to say "allegedly" because I only speak facts. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

While Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith her side of the story, Khloe, on her end, also didn't believe the model's confession.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" she tweeted on Friday morning.

She also wrote that her ex is "equally to blame." "But Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well," she tweeted.

Jeffree retweeted Khloe's first tweet, adding, "Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the fuck up. - The World."

Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the fuck up. - The World https://t.co/dHqVgQzs0N — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

