The Biggest Bombshell Claims From Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk'

Jordyn Woods has finally broken her silence on rumors that she allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson.

The model, who was close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, appeared on the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, where she addressed the allegations for the first time.

Now, ET's breaking down all the biggest bombshell claims from the candid sit-down.

1. Tristan invited Jordan's female friends to his house party.

Jordyn begins her side of the story by telling Jada that it all started at a bar where a party was going on. "I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it," she claims.

"After the club, normal L.A. culture, when we're young, going to the bar, going to the club, it ends early, we all go to a house after," she adds. "We're not thinking about whose house or where it's at, we're all just, you know, having fun, we're in the moment."

Jordyn says the group of girls she was with then said they were going to go to a house to continue partying. "On the way out, they're saying it was Tristan's house," Jordyn recalls. "So I'm like, 'Cool, that's OK.' Feels like a safe environment. I'd rather it be his house than a random stranger. He didn't even personally invite me there. It wasn't like, 'Come see me.' It was like, 'Oh, I'm hoppin' in the car, I'm coming with y'all.'"

2. She never gave him a lap dance.

When news broke that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn, rumors began swirling that the two were getting cozy and that Jordyn was even seen giving him a lap dance. According to Jordyn, that's far from the truth.

"This seems completely crazy to me, that anybody says there was a lap dance involved because there was no lap dance involved," she says, explaining that she was sitting on the arm of a chair next to Tristan. "My legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him, but my legs were dangling down, so I picked them up and I put them over onto the bottom of his legs."

3. Jordyn didn't black out, but admits she was "drunk."

"I never was belligerently drunk to where I can’t remember what happened," she says. "There was alcohol involved but I was never blacked out."

"I was drunk," she adds. "But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I knew where I was."

4. They did not sleep together...

Jada asked Jordyn point blank, "Did you sleep with Tristan?" to which she replied, "Never."

"Never a thought. Never a consideration. Never happened," she claims. "And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time."

5. ...but Tristan initiated a kiss.

Jordyn claims that, despite reports, Tristan never made any moves on her throughout the night at the party. But things got "tricky" the next morning.

"I feel like I can't point fingers ... because I allowed myself to be in that position, I allowed myself to be there," she says. "On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

"I didn't know how to feel," she continues. "I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"

6. Jordyn didn't tell Khloe what had happened.

The morning after, Jordyn says she talked to Khloe and Kylie and told them she had been at Tristan's party.

"I had talked to Khloe, she had asked me what was going on, 'Is everything fine?'" Jordyn recalls. "And in my head, in trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, 'No, he was chillin’. Everything was OK. There were girls there, but he wasn’t all over the girls.'"

"I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place," she adds. "I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, let me not throw more fuel on the fire. I know I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart."

7. She is not the reason Khloe and Tristan broke up.

At one point during the interview, Jordyn expresses guilt, saying, "And how would I feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex's house or the father of my child, I wouldn't... I didn't think about that." Initial reports on the scandal claimed that Khloe broke up with Tristan after she learned of his alleged hookup with Jordyn, but this portion of the chat seems to suggest otherwise.

Jordyn also tells Jada, "The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I'm no homewrecker."

"I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," she continues. "Now, this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I’m not the reason."

However, Khloe claims that's not true. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," another tweet read. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Following Jordyn's appearance on Red Table Talk, Kris Jenner unfollowed her on Instagram, along with Tristan. Hear more on the scandal in the video below.

