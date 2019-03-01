Will Smith has Jordyn Woods' back.

During wife Jada Pinkett Smith's latest episode of Red Table Talk, the actor gave some advice to Jordyn, who came on the show to address allegations that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson.

At the beginning of the episode, Jada explained the Smiths' relationship with Jordyn. "I've known Jordyn Woods her whole life. Many don't know this, but her father, John Woods, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for its entire run, where he and Will became friends," Jada said. "Their sons, Josh Woods and Trey, became very close and between many play dates between them, [my son] Jaden and Jordyn ended up becoming true day ones by forging a close, lifelong bond since they were infants. These friendships made the Woods family an extension of ours."

Will then joined in on the conversation via Skype, reminding Jordyn that she will always have their support.

"Hey, listen, this table has mythological cleansing and healing powers," Will explained. "There’s a lot of things about our relationship, to our family. Jordy’s father worked on Fresh Prince before she was born, but I know how hard it was for you and your family when he passed."

"I was watching you grow and become a woman and I had a deep sense that we would be here one day, and what I want to say to you is, the world attacks," he added. "It just happens. You'll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported. I got you. And we got you."

Jordyn began to get teary-eyed, telling Will his words meant "the world" to her.

"You've known me before I knew myself," she said. "I love you."

Jada then asked Will to give Jordyn "fatherly advice."

"I would say, take your medicine and tell your truth," he advised. "This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is. A part of what family is. This world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it."

Jordyn Woods comes to The Red Table for an emotional first interview about the public scandal involving NBA Star Tristan... Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1, 2019

Later in the episode, Jordyn shared her side of what allegedly went down the night she partied with Tristan. She claims nothing "intimate" happened between her and the NBA star until the next morning when he kissed her as she was leaving his house.

"I feel like I can't point fingers ... because I allowed myself to be in that position, I allowed myself to be there," she said. "On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

"I didn't know how to feel," she continued. "I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"

However, according to Khloe, Jordyn was "lying."

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" Khloe, who shares 10-month-old daughter True with Tristan, tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," she continued. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Many Twitter users started replying to Khloe's tweet, reminding her that when rumors of Tristan and Jordyn's alleged hookup broke, he tweeted "FAKE NEWS." The tweet has since been deleted, but KUWTK fans aren't letting it go...

Hear more on everything we know about the scandal (so far) in the video below.

