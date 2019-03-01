Khloe Kardashian is out and about!

The 34-year-old Good American designer was spotted leaving a studio in Calabasas, California, on Friday, just after taking to Twitter to slam Jordyn Woods as a "liar" following the model's Red Table Talk interview.

Kardashian sported a black hoodie as she was photographed getting into a car. She accessorized her look with a chain choker necklace, a pink bag and large aviator sunglasses. The mom of one appeared to be focused as fans across social media reacted to her and Woods' drama over Kardashian's now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Woods claimed in her Red Table Talk interview on Friday that she and Thompson shared a kiss after a party last month, and said that the basketball player initiated the behavior. Kardashian, however, called Woods out, writing, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Backgrid

Fans quickly took to the comments, with some supporting Kardashian and others criticizing her for blaming Woods and not Thompson. Jeffree Star, meanwhile, shared his version of the feud to his Instagram Story, claiming that as a resident of Kardashian's neighborhood, he's heard that Woods and Thompson had been hooking up for months.

"For some reason, Khloe don't wanna really acknowledge that [he's a cheater]. You can't blame everything on Jordyn, miss thang. But I do wanna say something," he said, before once again claiming that there's more between Jordyn and Tristan.

"Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf**king lie," Star exclaimed. "Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b**ch. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f**king shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your a**, girl.”

Watch below.

