Khloe Kardashian is ready to move on from Tristan Thompson.

A source tells ET that, following Thompson's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, Kardashian is focused solely on co-parenting with the NBA player, and not a romantic relationship.

"Khloe is getting better with every day that passes," the source says. "Khloe and Tristan are still communicating and always will. Khloe is very big about 'I’m having the father of her child staying in her life no matter how bad things get.'"

Despite maintaining communication for their 10-month-old daughter, True, the source tells ET that the pair "aren't getting back together and Khloe knows she needs to move on."

"It’s been hard for her to realize that, but she knows it’s for the best," the source says. "Khloe is strong, but she’s really leaning on her family and friends during this time. She’s been spending a lot of time with her sisters and they’ve done a great job keeping her mind off things."

Some of Kardashian's sisters -- Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian -- distracted her from her relationship troubles Monday night by spending some time at a roller rink together.

During a recent interview on Red Table Talk, Woods shared her side of the story, claiming that Thompson kissed her at a party, but that nothing further had happened. Woods was also adamant that she was not the reason for Kardashian's split with Thompson.

Initially, Kardashian took to Twitter to claim that Woods was "lying" about the situation, but backtracked a day later and said that the blame fell on Thompson.

