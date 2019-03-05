The Kardashian Sisters Go Roller Skating Amid Cheating Scandal

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making some time for fun amid some serious drama.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian joined Kendall and Kylie Jenner for some roller skating at Skateland in Northridge, California, on Monday night. Khloe may have opted to stay out of the rink, instead documenting the silly fun on her Instagram Story, where she shared videos of her siblings, along with friends including Malika Haqq, skating.

In one clip, Kendall, Kourtney and Kylie hold hands as they skate around. Khloe even declares, "Kylie's, like, a real skater!" Later, Khloe dubs Kendall "the real queen skater."

The girls looked to be having a great time, with Khloe and Kylie rocking all-black looks for the outing. Meanwhile, Kendall sported a white tank, hoop earrings and jeans and Kourtney opted for a pink sweatshirt and denim pants.

The skating trip comes amid relationship drama for both Kylie and Khloe. Cheating rumors began swirling around Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, last week when the rapper canceled a concert after Kylie reportedly accused him of infidelity. Scott, through his rep, "vehemently" denied the rumors and offered his "wifey" a shout-out at his concert over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, was recently accused of hooking up with Khloe's now-ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Jordyn recently admitted to kissing Tristan on an episode of Red Table Talk, but denied having sex with the NBA player and said she was not the reason for Khloe's split. After initially saying that Jordyn was "lying," Khloe walked back the statement and deemed the situation "Tristan's fault."

