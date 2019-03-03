Travis Scott gave his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, a public shout-out on Saturday night after batting away cheating allegations.



The Houston rapper headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, and after closing out the show with his hit “Sicko Mode,” he offered a quick message to Jenner. In a video published by TMZ, Scott says, “I love ya’ll NYC. I love ya’ll! Thank ya’ll for coming out… I love you wifey!”



Also, according to Complex, the 26-year-old rapper told attendees at the show to “keep your family first.” It’s hard to not interpret this as a response to some unflattering recent allegations.



On Thursday, a report surfaced that Scott cancelled a concert at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, to be by his girlfriend’s side after she allegedly accused him of infidelity. However, the rapper pushed back against the report.



"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep told ET. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Due to illness, tonight’s Travis Scott concert has been postponed until March 10th, 2019. Tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored on March 10.



But heated speculation did not die down and by Saturday, the rapper deleted his Instagram account.



It's clearly been a tough time for Jenner, who's also been dealing with the cheating scandal revolving around her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods is on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenners after reports circulated that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson -- Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend -- two weeks ago.



This past week, Woods admitted to kissing Thompson on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show. After the episode aired, Khloe blasted Woods, blaming her for the dissolution of her family.



"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted on Friday. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story… BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"



However, she has since walked back these remarks, placing the blame for the breakup firmly on Thompson’s shoulders.



"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she wrote.” Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."



"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” Khloe added. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

