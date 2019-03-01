Travis Scott and NBA Star Kevin Durant Do 'Carpool Karaoke'

Travis Scott and Kevin Durant are taking the show on the road!

On Friday, Apple TV dropped the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, this time featuring the 26-year-old rapper and the 30-year-old Golden State Warriors player.

Fans will be able to tell that the two are close in the 15-minute clip, with Scott revealing that Durant has "probably been to more shows than anyone I know."

Despite basketball being Durant's main love, he speaks highly of his music obsession, even comparing athletes and performers.

"I look at y'all as artists and I look at us as artists too, you know, we're just doing it a little differently," Durant says. "When I come to the shows you was getting prepared like you was an athlete... When I see that, it's just inspiring, man."

Between telling their craziest fan stories, discussing their number one superhero picks and Scott's reveal that he'd like to act someday, the duo sings songs including Rick James' 1981 hit, "Super Freak," Kodak Black's 2018 song, "Calling My Spirit," and two of Scott's own hits, "Goosebumps" and "Sicko Mode."

Scott and Durant even reveal their guilty pleasure songs, with Scott admitting to loving "Too Darn Hot" from the musical Kiss Me Kate, while Durant opted for Bobby McFerrin's 1988 song, "Don't Worry, Be Happy."

The pair gets a bit of an interruption, though, when Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, calls the rapper to discuss a very important matter.

"What up, baby?" Scott answers the phone.

"Baby! That movie Glass is out," Jenner exclaims.

"Oh no, we gotta see go see that s**t," Scott says.

"OK," Jenner answers. "I'm gonna buy a bunch of tickets."

Scott and Jenner's relationship has been in the news as of late, with cheating rumors swirling around the "Butterfly Effect" rapper, who postponed a concert just after the whispers of infidelity began. However, Scott's rep told ET that there's no truth to the cheating speculation.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep said. "He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

