Travis Scott just claimed the GRAMMY's stage as his own with another unexpected performance!

The rapper began his two-part performance by sitting down on the steps and singing a slowed-down rendition of "Stop Trying to Be God," which also featured singer James Blake.

For the second part, Scott then appeared inside a cage and a large group of people ran down the GRAMMYs aisle to join him onstage. He began singing a hyped-version of "No Bystanders" and finished the show by crowd surfing.

Travis Scott et James Blake ont chanté STOP TRYING TO BE GOD aux #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/7gzhH03cWQ — Travis Scott FRANCE (@LaFlame_FRANCE) February 11, 2019

The 26-year-old rapper's song, "SICKO MODE," was nominated in two categories: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. His third studio album, Astroworld, meanwhile, was nominated for Best Rap Album.

Prior to taking the stage, he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner turned heads as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Fans of the rapper -- and Super Bowl viewers everywhere -- know he had a momentous performance last Sunday, as well. Although he was often bleeped, his high-energy performance during the halftime show was something to behold.

After Maroon 5 tore through some of their hits, a TV graphic showed an asteroid careening toward the stadium, exploded on stage and that’s where Scott appeared, offering those in attendance and the millions watching at home a blistering rendition of his hit single.

Afterward, Jenner proudly shared a clip of their baby girl, Stormi, watching her papa up on stage on a big screen. Jenner captured the sweet moment, “Priceless.”

