Alicia Keys not only graced the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards as the event's host, but also took to the stage with a powerhouse performance!

Keys, who's a 15-time GRAMMY winner, sang a medley of songs that she said were "done so well" she wishes she had written them herself.

She kicked off the performance by welcoming the audience to "Club Keys" and showing off her skills by effortlessly playing two pianos at once, something she said she always wanted to do.

Her musical medley started with a cover of "Killing Me Softly" by Roberta Flack. She went on to sing Juice WRLD's “Lucid Dreams," Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable," Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody," Drake's "In My Feelings," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" and Lauryn Hill's "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" from the 1998 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, an album that Keys said she wishes she wrote in full.

The GRAMMYs host concluded her musical moment with a song of her own, "Empire State of Mind," from Jay-Z's 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3.

When you see Dan + Shay playing two guitars... but you just SLAYED two pianos effortlessly. ☕️ #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/wDWP0aUfOr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

In January, the singer-songwriter opened up to ET about hosting the GRAMMYs after last year's host James Corden. “This is my first time. I am thrilled," she gushed. "It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

"I want to celebrate," she added. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

When asked if she needed any advice from previous hosts, Keys confidently told ET, “No, I don’t need any advice from them!”

The 38-year-old singer, who opened Sunday night's ceremony with surprise appearances from Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith, was the first woman to host the annual ceremony in more than a decade.