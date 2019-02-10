Drake was a winner at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

The 32-year-old rapper won Best Rap Song for his hit, "God's Plan," and made a surprise appearance after not walking the red carpet. The win marks his fourth GRAMMY -- he's previously won for Best Rap Album for Take Care, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Hotline Bling."

Drake was gracious as he accepted the award, giving a shout-out to his fans and the peers he beat out in the category-- specifically, Travis Scott -- and also noted that an artist doesn't need a GRAMMY to validate one's career.

"We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport," he said. "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say .. the point is you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown."

"Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here," he continued. "You already won.”

Drake's speech was then cut off.

Did they just cut drake off? Damn, I was digging what he was saying ! — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) February 11, 2019

Drake beat out Scott (“SICKO MODE,” which he's featured on), Jay Rock (“King’s Dead” and “WIN”) and Eminem (“Lucky You”) for the GRAMMY.

