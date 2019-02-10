Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy Up at the 2019 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are couple goals at the 2019 GRAMMYs!

The duo arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday, not shying away from showing some PDA. The lovebirds romantically and openly embraced for the cameras.

Jenner donned a light pink jumpsuit. The one-piece featured a crossover detail that exposed her shoulders. The sleeves boasted gloves for an edgy yet ladylike result. She kept her glam minimal with a chic undone braided 'do, while Scott looked dapper in a black suit.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Scott is nominated for three awards tonight, including best rap album for Astroworld. He will also be taking the stage to perform. On Saturday, Jenner and Scott threw an elaborate party for daughter Stormi's first birthday.

See all the star arrivals here:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2019: Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus Perform Stirring Rendition of 'In My Blood'

2019 GRAMMYs Live Updates: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Miley Cyrus Start the Show Off Right

Camila Cabello, J Balvin & Ricky Martin Kick Off the 2019 GRAMMYs With Explosive Performance