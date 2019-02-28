Travis Scott Shuts Down Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott says he did not cheat on Kylie Jenner.

The "Butterfly Effect" rapper became the subject of cheating rumors on Thursday, after postponing his concert that night at Buffalo, New York's KeyBank Center just hours before.

According to a report, Scott pulled out of the show to be in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Jenner, who had allegedly accused him of cheating. In a statement to ET, however, Scott's rep denies the claims.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep says. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Scott's Buffalo concert has been rescheduled for March 10.

Due to illness, tonight’s Travis Scott concert has been postponed until March 10th, 2019. Tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored on March 10.



Refunds, if required, are available at point of purchase. — KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) February 28, 2019

It's been a dramatic time for the Kardashian-Jenner family. ET learned last week that Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, had moved out of Jenner's home amid reports that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods.

The 21-year-old model is expected to tell her side of the story on Friday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. A source told ET that the Kardashian-Jenners are "upset" about the upcoming interview and "feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly."

"The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful," the source said. "They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source added.

