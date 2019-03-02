Travis Scott is no longer on Instagram.

The "Stop Trying to Be God" rapper has deleted his Instagram page, just days after he found himself denying rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

The rumors surfaced on Thursday, after Scott postponed his concert that night at Buffalo, New York's KeyBank Center hours before the show was set to begin. According to a report, Scott pulled out of the concert to be in Los Angeles with Jenner, who had allegedly accused him of cheating.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep told ET at the time. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Jenner, meanwhile, remains active on Instagram -- as her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has been feuding with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Twitter.

Following Woods' Red Table Talk interview, in which she admitted to kissing Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian slammed Woods online, saying she was responsible for breaking up her family. When fans criticized Kardashian for not blaming Thompson, the reality star appeared to have a change of heart.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she tweeted." Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," Kardashian continued. "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

