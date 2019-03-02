Jordyn Woods will do anything to let the world know that nothing more than a kiss happened between her and Tristan Thompson -- even take a lie detector test.

During the 21-year-old model's Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday, Woods shared her side of the story involving Khloe Kardashian's ex. She revealed that she and a group of friends spent the night at his home, and said that the following morning, the two shared a kiss.

"On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing," she revealed. "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"

When Pinkett Smith asked Woods if she slept with Thompson, she adamantly stated, "never," adding that she would be "willing to be put up to the [lie detector] test."

"Never a thought. Never a consideration. Never happened," she claimed. "And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time."

Woods also shared that when apologizing to Kardashian, she told her she would put take a polygraph to back up her story.

“I let her know that I’m willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind,” she explained. “Not for my image, not for my career, because that’s already something in its own. This is now for your peace of mind, so you know that there was no malicious intent.”

“I did as much apologizing as I could do,” she continued. “Over the phone, over text. Until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face could she really feel what I’m saying. I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

Following her emotional tell-all, Kardashian called Woods out on Twitter, denying that Woods ever tried to get in touch with her and blaming her for breaking up her family.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” the Revenge Body host tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

However, on Saturday morning, Kardashian took her words back and tweeted that Woods wasn't responsible for her family's problems. Although, she did add that she was hurt by Woods' betrayal.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she tweeted." Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," Kardashian continued. "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Jeffree Star stirred the pot on Friday, claiming that Thompson and Woods have "been hooking up" for months.

"My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months," the beauty expert tweeted. "The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol."

He also took to Instagram Story to share his opinion on the matter, "Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf**king lie," he exclaimed. "Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b**ch. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f**king shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your a**, girl.”

For more on Woods' Red Table Talk interview, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Backtracks on Blaming Jordyn Woods for 'Breakup of My Family': 'This Was Tristan's Fault'

Will Smith's Advice Brings Jordyn Woods to Tears Amid Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Scandal

The Biggest Bombshell Claims From Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk'

Related Gallery