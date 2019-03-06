Kylie Jenner is "still figuring out" where her bestie, Jordyn Woods, fits into her life.

A source tells ET that the two friends "have communicated, but not much," after Woods' recent cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source says. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

The source adds that "it gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.”

During a recent interview on Red Table Talk, Woods shared her side of the story, claiming that Thompson kissed her at a party, but that nothing further had happened. Woods was also adamant that she was not the reason for Kardashian's split with Thompson.

Initially, Kardashian took to Twitter to claim that Woods was "lying" about the situation, but backtracked a day later and said that the blame fell on Thompson.

Meanwhile, the source also touches on the recent rumors that Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, cheated on the newly crowned self-made billionaire. The source notes that Jenner and the rapper "are in a good place" and just got into a "disagreement."

"They recently had what all couples have, a disagreement, but it was never more than that," the source explains. "Kylie and Travis have a very strong relationship and trust one another fully. Stormi is the couple's everything and the three of them try to be together as much as possible, with Kylie and Stormi going on tour with Travis or taking vacations together."

The source adds that "Travis is extremely proud of Kylie being named the youngest self-made billionaire," and that he's "very good at being affectionate and romantic, and has something nice planned for Kylie to celebrate her incredible accomplishment."

