True Thompson and Chicago West are the cutest!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share the most adorable new photos of her daughter, Chicago, and Khloe Kardashian's baby girl, True, spending quality time together. The cousins, who are just three months apart in age (Chicago turned 1 in January, while True will celebrate her birthday in April), sweetly exchange looks during their play time together.

"I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol," Kim wrote alongside the precious shot of the babies.

Khloe couldn't help but quickly chimed in, gushing over the girls: "Our little ladies!!!!!!"

Kim's photos come after a source told ET that Khloe and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are peacefully co-parenting True following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods last month.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time," the source said. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source added. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Khloe and Tristan are Handling Custody of Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted Out With Mystery Woman After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Depends on Khloe Kardashian's Happiness, Source Says

Related Gallery