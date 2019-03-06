Kim Kardashian sports another vintage couture look!

The Keeping Up the Kardashians star continued her sexy leopard-print catsuit streak with another fierce look from the Azzedine Alaia vault. The makeup mogul was snapped out and about in Paris, France, on Wednesday in a black lacy ensemble from the designer's 1991-1992 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection.

Kardashian paired the head-turning leotard with a long black velvet coat and clear heels. Her makeup consisted of her every day bronzed and contoured look and her dark locks were in loose waves. The mother of three also took to Instagram to share a handful of sultry snaps of herself in the vintage outfit from her hotel room.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

This marks the second time this week that Kardashian has stepped out in a head-to-toe leopard print look from Alaïa. Tuesday's beige statement pieces were from the designer's fall 1991 collection.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty

Kardashian, along with a handful of celebrities including Cardi B, have been rocking throwback creations from iconic designers such as Thierry Mugler, Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier.

