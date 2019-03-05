Kim Kardashian West is wild in Paris!

The reality TV star turned heads as she stepped out in head-to-toe leopard print in a vintage Azzedine Alaïa catsuit, matching coat, gloves and lace-up booties on Tuesday.

The beauty mogul paired the statement look with her shiny long tresses down and a '90s nude lip. The one-piece, coat and gloves are from Alaïa's fall 1991 collection.

Kardashian West loves a good vintage designer piece, previously rocking throwback creations from Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Thierry Mugler. Last week, she attended Mugler's exhibition opening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal, Canada, wearing two vintage Grecian goddess-like dresses by the designer.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

She shared her look in various snapshots on her Instagram with the caption, "You don't understand...this is an Alaia," referencing the quote said by Cher Horowitz in Clueless.

Kardashian West is in town on the last day of Paris Fashion Week. This marks the second time she returns to the City of Light since she was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016. She was last in Paris with husband Kanye West in June for the Louis Vuitton menswear show.

