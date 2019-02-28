The gang’s all here!



On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West made Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans everywhere melt when she posted a positively awww-worthy photo of her youngest two kids, Saint and Chicago West, ages 3 and 1, with their adorable cousins True Thompson, 10 months old, and Stormi Webster, 1.



The group were all assembled in a corner with the eldest, Saint, sitting sock-footed on the back pad of a comfy star-covered kids chair. Actually seated in the chair was sister Chicago, looking totally adorable in a muted orange outfit with a headband featuring a bow in her hair. Then, on either side was their hip-dressed cousins. Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True rocked a lil leather jacket that’s just her size while Kylie Jenner’s little one looked comfy in a puff-ball cap.



“Squad,” the 38-year-old reality star captioned the touching assemblage of the next generation of Kardashians.

This incredible new family photo arrives just hours after the new promo for KUWTK dropped teasing real terror when the California wildfires have arrived at Kardashian West’s home.



But that isn’t the only thing on the family’s mind. At one point, Khloe states: "Your one stupid weekend just demolished a relationship.” Could this be a reference to her recent breakup with Tristan Thompson amid allegations that he hooked up with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods?



It’s important to note that this clip arrives just one day before Woods will appear on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series. A source previously told ET that family is "upset" with her decision to do the interview. They feel like she should "be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly."



"The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful," the source said. "They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, several members of the family, including Kim, Kourtney, Scott Disick, Kanye West, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble gathered at Malibu hotspot Nobu to celebrate family friend Jonathan Cheban’s 45th birthday.

The festivities included gold-lettered balloons, loads of posts and a cake designed to resemble a platter of sushi! Our sources say it was white cake with chocolate filling. Obviously, the KUWTK cameras were also there and captured the whole night. However, Khloe was absent as the cheating scandal surrounding her ex continues to swirl.

Khloe shared a few new posts hinting that she's focusing on fitness while also responding to the allegations, writing in one: "Remember: They cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught. It's always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the brand-new promo above.



