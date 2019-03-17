Together again!

Paris Hilton threw a party on Saturday night to celebrate turning 38 (which actually happened on Feb. 17) and Kim Kardashian West dropped by to offer her best wishes, making for a number of shareable moments.



“Happy birthday, Paris," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells the birthday girl in a video Paris posted on Instagram. “Even though your birthday was…months ago, this is how she celebrates.”

Kim also posted clips from the shindig that include Paris dancing in a sparkling bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline. “Paris’ party!” Kim announces with a laugh as the lady of honor gyrates in front of staircase festooned with green balloons for St. Patrick's Day. In another clip, Paris dances on a stripper pole as party-goers watch and cheer.



As fans know, Paris and Kim have been friends since long before “Kardashian” was a household name; the reality star was once Hilton’s personal assistant. But in January of 2018, the tables were (slightly) turned. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, enlisted Paris to model some Yeezy looks for season 6, which involved embodying Kim’s distinctive style.

"They called me and said that Kanye wanted me to be a part of the the Yeezy campaign and then they came and got me ready," Paris recalled to ET while at the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 fashion show afterward. "I looked in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh my god! I look like a Kim clone!'"



The morning after Paris' party, Kim kept sharing! This time, she posted a family photo featuring her kids Saint and Chicago, sister Kourtney Kardashian (who also attended Paris’ party), Kourtney's kids Penelope and Reign Disick, and her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Prior to sharing the new, heart-warming family moment, Kim also shared a glimpse of her "morning psoriasis" after waking up.

This isn't the first time that the reality star has opened up about having the autoimmune disease, which is a buildup of skin cells, leading to blotches and scaly patches. Late in 2018, she reached out to her millions of social media followers for advice on psoriasis medications.

"I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis," she wrote at the time. "I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!"

