Rob Kardashian just turned 32 and his family is sending him some touching messages!



His older sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared a number of throwback clips featuring the birthday boy. In one of them, Rob enthusiastically recreates Michael Jackson’s dance moves while shouting the lyrics to his 1996 single “They Don’t Really Care About Us.”



“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!” Khloe captioned the post. “Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I’ve never laughed harder than when I’m with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!”

Khloe went on to voice her support of her brother, writing, “Always know that I am never far away. I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience.”



“Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!!” she concluded. “We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always.”



Khloe also shared a number of touching photos of Rob in her Instagram Story with celebratory statements like, “One of my favorite human beings EVER,” and “I’ve never met a sweeter soul.”

Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, also shared a post celebrating her only son’s birthday. In the post, she shared several photos of him through the years, finishing with a photo of them together and his daughter, Dream, in her lap.



“Happy Birthday Rob!!!” she captioned the image. “You are such a huge part of my heart. You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I’m so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy.”

On Saturday, thanks to Khloe, fans discovered that Dream “threw” her father a St. Patrick’s Day birthday party. The festivities included cake, cupcakes and tons of shamrock decorations.



"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe wrote in her Instagram Story, explaining that Dream was set to spend time with her mom, Blac Chyna. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty's Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate."

She also posted a video of Dream and her cousins, including Khloe's daughter True Thompson, playing on a slide with the caption, “Rob’s wild birthday party!”

