Kim Kardashian and Look-Alike Models Star in Futuristic Fashion Campaign -- Pics!
Kim Kardashian West is making us do a double take!
The social media star stuns in new campaign images for her sunglasses collection with designer Carolina Lemke, set to release beginning March 19.
In the edgy photos, the beauty mogul stands next to models that look almost identical to her, wearing black bras, high-waist briefs and stockings while their lengthy, straight, glossy locks are swept to the side as they rock bronzed, mirrored wraparound sunglasses.
The campaign, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, has a futuristic element as described in the press release:
"It depicts Kardashian West herself—staged in her own fourth dimension—lensed individually or with 'clones' against a stark, darkened indigo background. Inspiration points for the campaign run from iconic visuals of supermodels in the eighties and nineties to elements of pre-CGI science-fiction."
The clone-like models join Kardashian West in another photo, where they wear red reflective frames, matching lip and full-length black zip-up bodysuits.
Starting at $90, each piece from the eyewear range channels the futuristic, sci-fi vibes of the campaign. The 38-year-old mom of three also posed in solo shots.
This isn't the first time Kardashian West was "cloned" in the name of fashion. In January 2018, images of stars like Paris Hilton and Jordyn Woods dressed up like KKW for the social media campaign for her husband's line, Yeezy.
