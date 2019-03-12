Kim Kardashian West is making us do a double take!

The social media star stuns in new campaign images for her sunglasses collection with designer Carolina Lemke, set to release beginning March 19.

In the edgy photos, the beauty mogul stands next to models that look almost identical to her, wearing black bras, high-waist briefs and stockings while their lengthy, straight, glossy locks are swept to the side as they rock bronzed, mirrored wraparound sunglasses.

The campaign, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, has a futuristic element as described in the press release:

"It depicts Kardashian West herself—staged in her own fourth dimension—lensed individually or with 'clones' against a stark, darkened indigo background. Inspiration points for the campaign run from iconic visuals of supermodels in the eighties and nineties to elements of pre-CGI science-fiction."

Courtesy of Caroline Lemke / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

The clone-like models join Kardashian West in another photo, where they wear red reflective frames, matching lip and full-length black zip-up bodysuits.

Courtesy of Caroline Lemke / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Starting at $90, each piece from the eyewear range channels the futuristic, sci-fi vibes of the campaign. The 38-year-old mom of three also posed in solo shots.

Courtesy of Caroline Lemke / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Courtesy of Caroline Lemke / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

This isn't the first time Kardashian West was "cloned" in the name of fashion. In January 2018, images of stars like Paris Hilton and Jordyn Woods dressed up like KKW for the social media campaign for her husband's line, Yeezy.

For the latest on Kardashian, sign up for ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Close-Up of Her 'Psoriasis Face' After Experiencing a Flare-Up

Kim Kardashian Promises to Pay Rent for Former Inmate After He Was Denied Housing

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Revenge Bod in Sexy Fishnet Bodysuit