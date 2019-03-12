Kim Kardashian West is keeping it real for her fans.

The typically flawless reality star took to social media on Monday to share a close-up video of her face, in which you can spot a series of scaly, red patches across her cheeks and chin.

"Psoriasis face," the 38-year-old KKW beauty founder captioned the clip, which was posted on her Instagram stories.

The post comes just over a month after Kim addressed a previous psoriasis flare-up in which she shared a snap of her face being treated with a brown "herbal ointment."

"Psoriasis is the sh**ts!" she joked in the pic, also sharing a light therapy treatment device she dubbed her "new best friend." The irritating condition also affects the rest of the star's body, including her legs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband, Kanye West, are currently expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The new bundle of joy, a boy, will join the rest of their children, 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Chicago. A source recently shared the news with ET, adding that this will likely be the couple's last child.

“The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

