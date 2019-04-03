This might be Kourtney Kardashian's creepiest look ever.

Amid the launch of her lifestyle website, Poosh, the 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share some selfies where she was unrecognizable. In the pics, Kourtney is sporting a mask of her sister Kim Kardashian West's face along with a pair of Carolina Lemke sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Kim shared that the masks of her face were being used to sell the eye wear.

Kourtney isn't the only fan of her sister's latest look. ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Kim at Carolina Lemke's launch event in Los Angeles.

"I like to change up my look all the time," Kim, 38, said. "So to have so many options. When we were starting this collab, we initially went into this saying we were going to do six styles, and I think we have seven for the first drop. And then we cut it into two drops. We have over 20 styles we're going to be launching before summer. And I got so into it that I just, I couldn't choose. I had to have more styles. And because they are affordable, you can mix it up more."

It's a big week for the sisters! While Kim is promoting her new line, Kourtney has been busy putting out videos and articles for Poosh. She even shared a makeup tutorial where she seemingly shaded her sisters' love of contouring.

