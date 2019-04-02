You can now channel Kim Kardashian West's eyewear style for less than $100!

The reality TV star launched her sunglasses collection in collaboration with Carolina Lemke on Tuesday, following last month's tease campaign images that featured the mom of three with look-a-like models.

The range's first drop boasts retro '90-inspired shapes rendered in futuristic finishes and colors -- styles you'd totally see Kardashian rocking while being snapped on the streets.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 38-year-old stunner at the line's launch event in Los Angeles.

"I like to change up my look all the time," Kardashian said. "So to have so many options. When we were starting this collab, we initially went into this saying we were going to do six styles, and I think we have seven for the first drop. And then we cut it into two drops. We have over 20 styles we're going to be launching before summer. And I got so into it that I just, I couldn't choose. I had to have more styles. And because they are affordable, you can mix it up more."

The entrepreneur is never short of options in her day to day and her wardrobe includes multiple drawers for sunglass storage. However, her husband Kanye's own collection may beat hers.

"There's sunglass drawers that you open and there's specific little sunglass things. Whatever they are. How many pairs? Um, I just went to storage, and Kanye had the biggest sunglass collection ever. He used to wear sunglasses all the time. And I found his whole collection. So, I'm going to merge them and I have to redo my sunglass situation."

Peek our favorites from Kardashian's new range here:

Caroline Lemke

Caroline Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk in Black Smoke $90

Caroline Lemke

Caroline Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Indra in Gold Gold $90

Caroline Lemke

Caroline Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Rider in Black Orange $90

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

For more Kardashian news, sign up to ET's newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian on How Her Surrogacy Experience Is 'Different' With Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Is Thinking About Naming 4th Child After Her Brother Rob

Kim Kardashian Is 'Freaking Out' on 'KUWTK' After Breaking Baby No. 4 News

Related Gallery