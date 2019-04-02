Kim Kardashian West already has a family name in mind for her and Kanye West's fourth child.

The 38-year-old reality star was on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live in Las Vegas with her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and revealed how she and her husband go about naming their children. The couple, who are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, already have three kids, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

"Does everybody weigh in on the name of the baby or is that just between you and Kanye-- or does Kanye come up with that on his own?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked KIm.

"No, we all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it's usually after the baby is born. We're trying to figure out what the baby looks like," she explained. "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby."

Kourtney also did it this way when naming her and Scott Disick's three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. "I did a week the last time. I would try out a different name every day. One day, Reign, his name was Preston for one whole day," she recalled. "I knew in my soul his name is Reign, and Scott didn't believe me."

As for what Kim was thinking of naming her baby-to-be, she confessed to "Googling Armenian boys' names last night" but "couldn't really find anything."

That being said, Kim did have one name she liked. "I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob," she shared. "But then it's like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but that's the one name I was really feeling and my brother approved it."

"So, that's, like, our one kind of name," Kim added. "I like Rob West."

Rob and Kim Kardashian dine at Stack restaurant at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on March 16, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/WireImage

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was "freaking out" about breaking the news that she would soon be a mother of four.

A source initially revealed to ET Kim and Kanye's upcoming child back in January, with Kim later confirming the news of the baby boy on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen two weeks later.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source told ET at the time. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

Here's more on the power couple's growing family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rob Kardashian Planning to Return to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' Kim Confirms

Khloe Kardashian Reveals It May Be Time to Stop Dating Basketball Players

Kim Kardashian Is 'Freaking Out' on 'KUWTK' After Breaking Baby No. 4 News

Related Gallery