Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to ask the questions so many are thinking!

The talk show host had the Kardashian sisters on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and he wasted no time in quizzing Khloe Kardashian about her love life, which has involved multiple failed relationships with basketball players.

“I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with," Kimmel boldly asked. "Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

“I don't know,” Kardashian replied, after the crowd roared in response to Kimmel's question. “I like what I like. What can I say?”

This prompted Kimmel to find out whether Kardashian actually likes basketball.

“I actually do,” she said. “I don’t play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all.”

“But I do agree,” she then conceded. “I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that.”

Kardashian married NBA star Lamar Odom in 2009, with the two starring in a reality series together before she filed for divorce in 2013.

She later dated rapper, French Montana, but moved on to Houston Rockets' James Harden.

However, it’s her most recent basketball-related romance that remains in the headlines, with Kardashian splitting from Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson, amid multiple, highly-publicized reports of infidelity. Most recently, Thompson was reported to have cheated on Kardashian with family friend, Jordyn Woods.

The two share a daughter, True, who turns one on Apr. 12.

See more on Kardashian below.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST KARDASHIAN NEWS WITH ET'S NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: 'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over 'Great' Relationship With Tristan Thompson

NEWS: Kris Jenner on How She Supported Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery