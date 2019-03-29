Kris Jenner got real when it came to coping with Khloe Kardashian's recent heartbreak.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, where she broke her silence on finding out that Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"First of all, I pray about it. I really do," the In the Kitchen With Kris cookbook author told Ryan Seacrest. "I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, I feel like I wouldn’t survive."

"I think that my kids make really good decisions," she continued. "As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty, and do what they feel like is the right thing. And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions."

Earlier this month, Woods shared her side of the story on Red Table Talk, where she claimed that Thompson kissed her at a party, but that nothing more happened. Woods was also adamant that she was not the reason for Kardashian's split with Thompson. Initially, Kardashian took to Twitter to claim that Woods was "lying" about the situation, but backtracked a day later and said that the blame fell on Thompson.

The fallout and scandal appear to be the main topic in the upcoming season 16 ofKeeping Up With the Kardashians. This week, a promo was released that shows Kardashian crying as she speaks about her breakup with the NBA player.

"It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life," she says in the confession booth through tears, adding, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Topics of cheating, betrayal and moving forward, according to Jenner, are what keep fans coming back to KUWTK and supporting them.

"People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through, or things that they're experiencing, or don’t want to talk about," Jenner told Seacrest on his radio show. "And suddenly here it is, you know, right there for them to watch and see how we might handle it, or go through it, because it’s real. I think that some of the stuff that we’ve been able to show and let people see how we handle things has been really beneficial."

See more of Kardashian's confessional in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods Declares She's 'All In' During Night Out in London

Jordyn Woods Returns to Instagram, Likes Kylie Jenner's Post After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Relies on Khloe Kardashian's Happiness, Source Says

Related Gallery