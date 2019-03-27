Khloe Kardashian gets very candid about her shocking breakup with Tristan Thompson in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians promo released on Wednesday.



"It just sucks it has to be so public,” she says in the confession booth while crying. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."



Later in the teaser, Khloe shares her thoughts on her then-imploding relationship with Tristan, who was allegedly caught cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, stating, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."



However, arguably the most dramatic moment of the clip is when she is in the car and on the phone. During a particularly painful moment, she screams, “My family is ruined!”



The preview also touches on Khloe admitting that, despite the pain and cheating allegations, her child with the pro baller, daughter True, is the “best thing that ever happened to her.”

Viewers also see Kylie Jenner struggling with the breakup. At one point she shares, "I just hope that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don't see it right now."

Additionally, the preview explores Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West contemplating moving their family to Chicago.



"Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point," Kim ominously says.



Keeping up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. on E!

GET MORE KAR-JENNER UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Diana Ross' Star-Studded 75th Birthday Party: Leonardo DiCaprio and the Kardashians Hit the Stage

Khloe Kardashian Channels Diana Ross at Singer's 75th Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Kris Humphries Retires From NBA, Reflects on Marriage and Being Hated by Fans

Related Gallery