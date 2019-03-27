Khloe Kardashian wants the world to know she's coming out on the town!

The newly single mom showed up at the Warwick in Hollywood on Tuesday with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for the star-studded 75th birthday party of Diana Ross. While Kris dazzled in a green sequin gown and Kourtney sported a suit-like look that exposed her black bra, all eyes were on Khloe, who appeared to be paying homage to the "I'm Coming Out" singer with her getup.

The 34-year-old reality star wore big curly locks just like Ross' trademark hairstyle and paired her blonde tresses with a head-turning gold gown that included a daring neckline and a thigh-high slit. Khloe completed the look by wearing sky-high heels, large hoop earrings along with gold eye shadow and body makeup.

Khloe was really feeling her style as she shared several videos on her Instagram Story. "Guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage, I mean, it's iconic," she mused.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted a video of her lip-syncing to Ross' 1980 disco hit, "Upside Down."

Khloe and her family were the life of the party, with guests including Diddy and Leonardo DiCaprio. An eyewitness tells ET that at one point, Diana brought Khloe and Kourtney on stage to dance to her song, “Take Me Higher." Khloe then got Kris and Ross' daughter, Tracee, on stage while Kourtney called up the music icon's son, Evan, so they all could dance to "Ease on Down the Road." Diana then grabbed Kris’ hand to walk out onto the runway of the stage and back.

The party was just what Khloe needed after a tumultuous month. The reality star recently called it quits with her longtime boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, after rumors swirled that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

