Khloe Kardashian is looking on the bright side.

The Good American co-founder has been through a lot over the last couple of months, but her daughter has made it all "worth it."

Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson called it quits last month after the NBA star allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The drama has unfold in public, with both Kardashian and Woods taking to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the situation. However, on Monday, the mother of one took to Twitter to reply to a sweet fan who only wants the best for the reality star.

"I genuinely hope @KhloeKardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy [sic] relationships than any one [sic] deserves. At least she got baby True," a Twitter user wrote.

Kardashian then responded: "Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message."

Twitter

Kardashian and Thompson share an 11-month-old daughter, True. Despite their current personal issues, a source told ET earlier this month that the two are peacefully co-parenting their baby girl.

The source told ET that while the pair don't have a formal custody agreement in place, so far, they are "on the same page" with True.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time," the source explained. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source added. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.”

For more on the Thompson-Woods cheating scandal, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Malika Haqq Gives Update on Khloe Kardashian Post Breakup: 'She's Doing Really Good' (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Have a Night Out With Their Sisters

How Khloe and Tristan are Handling Custody of Daughter True

Related Gallery