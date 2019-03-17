While it's been a rough month for Khloe Kardashian, her best friend, Malika Haqq, seems optimistic about her happiness.

"Khloe is good," Malika told ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday evening. "She's doing really good."

Malika has been by Khloe's side for years, and has remained one of her closest confidantes throughout the reality star's split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February, as well as the subsequent cheating scandal linking the NBA star to Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

"I'm able to be a Malika because have a Khloe. We take care of each other," she said, regarding their inseparable bond. "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

According to Malika, they've managed to stay so close and build such a strong bond because they "don't judge each other."

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us," she shared. "When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

One of the best things about being like sisters with Khloe is Malika gets to play aunt to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 11-month-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Thompson.

"It's the best thing ever," Malika marveled. "True is the cutest, smallest, brown version of Khloe I could have asked for."

She also admitted that she was absolutely spoiling the adorable baby girl, explaining, "You just don't say no to True. It's actually kind of difficult. So yes, I spoil her."

While Khloe's life may have been thrown into a bit of chaos amid the high-profile cheating scandal (again) and the complex web of misinformation and deceit that followed, Malika has been by her side the whole way in a friendship that's legitimately inspiring.

For more on Khloe's recent relationship struggles, check out the video below.

