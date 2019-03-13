Khloe Kardashian is seriously stepping up her style game following her recent split from NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted arriving with Kourtney Kardashian to meet her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian for an intimate family dinner at celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday. Khloe, 34, clad in a body-hugging snakeskin dress, stunned, while Kourtney's revealing ensemble -- a plunging dark gray metallic dress and black blazer -- left little to the imagination.

Backgrid

Kim, 38, also donned snakeskin, opting for a printed slit skirt and tight white long-sleeved top, while Kylie, 21, went neutral with a taupe bodycon dress. The duo shared several videos to their Instagram stories from the night out, which featured them singing along to a few tracks including "Highlights" by Kim's husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The sisters also took a few minutes to take a series of selfies in front of the bathroom mirror, one of which Kourtney shared to Instagram, alongside the caption "Double date."

In another clip, Kylie took a video of the ladies' bathroom-break shenanigans. "Hi sisters," she can be heard laughing. "This is what we do in the bathroom."

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kim added a similar snap with a sweet "we miss you" message to their other sister, Kendall Jenner, who was notably absent from the evening.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Their big family night out comes less than a month after Khloe's breakup with Thompson, who reportedly cheated on her with Kylie's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. Despite their ongoing challenges -- this isn't the first time Tristan has reportedly strayed -- a source recently told ET that the two are working together to peacefully co-parent their 10-month-old daughter, True.

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues, but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source said. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

For more on their split, watch the video below.

