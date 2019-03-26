Diana Ross celebrated her milestone 75th birthday on Tuesday, and was surprised with an impromptu performance from Beyonce!

In a video shot by Khloe Kardashian, which she shared to her Instagram story Tuesday evening, Ross's daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, is seen looking to get one of the score of super famous celebs to sing "Happy Birthday" to the birthday girl, and finally realized that Beyonce was still standing near the enormous cake.

"Beyonce? Are you still here?" Tracee asked over the mic. "Do you want to sing 'Happy Birthday?' Come on down!"

Wearing her hair down in a long braided ponytail, Beyonce beamed as she took the mic and belted out the iconic tune, adding her sultry vocal style that really brought the celebratory song to life.

In another video taken by another one of the guests, Beyonce can be seen singing the tune directly to the legendary Motown icon, while Diddy stands beside her in sharp suit, smiling at the magical moment.

If you're gonna celebrate a birthday, it's hard to imagine a better present than getting serenaded by Queen Bey on a random whim.

The celebration in Diana's honor was held at the Motown Museum in Detroit, Michigan, and included a star-studded guest list of musical royalty, including Berry Gordy, Kris Jenner, as well as Diana's son and daughter-in-law Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, among many others, who all turned out to show the birthday girl some love.

