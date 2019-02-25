Beyonce and JAY-Z know how to put on a party!

Following last year's epic bash, the power couple hosted another post-Oscars soiree at the swanky Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

The tremendously private party was invite-only and brought out A-list stars like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna, who pulled out all the stops with a sexy off-the-shoulder leopard-print dress by Alexandre Vauthier and ankle-strap heels.

Plenty of couples arrived in style, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The newly engaged lovebirds were spotted walking into the soiree hand in hand, with Bloom in a black tuxedo and Perry in a ruffled, one-shoulder gown.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were other couples in attendance, all wearing the same ensembles they rocked to the Vanity Fair party earlier in the night.

Inside the party, they were treated to delicious cooking from Daniel Humm and Eleven Madison Park, along with an abundance of Champagne Armand de Brignac.

Other guests included Sean "Diddy" Combs, Serena Williams, Paul Rudd, Emilia Clarke, Chris Evans, Kobe Bryant, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Taron Egerton, Jourdan Dunn, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, Usher, James Corden, Aziz Ansari, Ellen Pompeo, Winnie Harlow, Vin Diesel, Natalie Portman, Nas, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Sarafyan, Gemma Chan, Tessa Thompson, Chadwick Boseman, Dave Chappelle, Adam Driver, Jeremy Meeks, Spike Lee and Olivia Colman.

