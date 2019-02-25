Slay, Kendall Jenner!

The 23-year-old reality star turned heads while attending Vanity Fair's star-studded post-Oscars party in Los Angeles Sunday night, rocking what may be her most daring look yet.

Kendall skipped underwear for the occasion to pull off a risqué Rami Kadi couture gown. The frock left little to the imagination thanks to its thigh-high slits, open back and cleavage-baring cut-out down the middle.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Somehow, the brunette beauty was able to avoid a wardrobe malfunction:

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

At one point, Kendall posed on the carpet with Caitlyn Jenner, who looked equally fab in a sparkly gold mini-dress and white heels. The I Am Cait star was joined inside the party with her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, who she also posed with on the red carpet.

John Shearer/Getty Images

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As for Kendall, she has yet to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Ben Simmons, though she confirmed earlier this month during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they've been dating "for a bit now."

Hear what she had to say about her NBA star beau in the video below:

