See Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Stars at Oscar After-Parties

By Amy Lee‍
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair party 1280
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The fashion doesn't stop at the Oscars red carpet!

Celebs are flocking to the Academy Awards after-parties from Governors Ball to Vanity Fair’s soiree throughout the night and there’s no shortage of glamour from the A-list crowd.

Power couples such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are celebrating in fabulous dresses and dapper suits for the star-studded events. Stylish ladies like Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski drop jaws in show-stopping gowns as expected.

See the stunning fashions you can’t miss from the after-parties ahead and catch up on every look by clicking through the galleries below.  

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at Vanity Fair party
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab, Nick Jonas in Missoni

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Vanity Fair party
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry, Liam Hemsworth 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Vanity Fair Oscar party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at vf party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ciara 

Ciara at Vanity Fair Oscars party
JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Vanity Fair Oscars party
John Shearer/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski  

Emily Ratajkowski at Vanity Fair Oscars party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth at Vanity Fair party
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Emma Roberts 

Emma Roberts at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

See all Oscar party looks you can't miss: 

