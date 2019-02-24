See Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Stars at Oscar After-Parties
The fashion doesn't stop at the Oscars red carpet!
Celebs are flocking to the Academy Awards after-parties from Governors Ball to Vanity Fair’s soiree throughout the night and there’s no shortage of glamour from the A-list crowd.
Power couples such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are celebrating in fabulous dresses and dapper suits for the star-studded events. Stylish ladies like Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski drop jaws in show-stopping gowns as expected.
See the stunning fashions you can’t miss from the after-parties ahead and catch up on every look by clicking through the galleries below.
Kendall Jenner
Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab, Nick Jonas in Missoni
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry, Liam Hemsworth
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Ciara
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Emily Ratajkowski
Kate Bosworth
Emma Roberts
