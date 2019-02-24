The fashion doesn't stop at the Oscars red carpet!

Celebs are flocking to the Academy Awards after-parties from Governors Ball to Vanity Fair’s soiree throughout the night and there’s no shortage of glamour from the A-list crowd.

Power couples such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are celebrating in fabulous dresses and dapper suits for the star-studded events. Stylish ladies like Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski drop jaws in show-stopping gowns as expected.

See the stunning fashions you can’t miss from the after-parties ahead and catch up on every look by clicking through the galleries below.

Kendall Jenner

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra in Elie Saab, Nick Jonas in Missoni

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry, Liam Hemsworth

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ciara

JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Emma Roberts

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

See all Oscar party looks you can't miss:

