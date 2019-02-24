Lady or gent -- stars wore what they wanted at the 2019 Oscars, kicking gender conformity to the curb.

It all started with Billy Porter who graced the red carpet in a stunning black velvet tux gown custom designed by Christian Siriano. The Pose actor never fails to serve up a jaw-dropping fashion moment, and this ensemble of jacket and strapless ballgown defied the traditional male dress code in the most fabulous manner by combining masculinity and femininity.

Porter spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Governors Ball Oscars after-party about the dress and its statement on authenticity and humanity.

"This conversation is about authenticity. It’s about the acceptance and the honoring of people's humanity even when you don’t get it or understand it. You know, I don’t need acceptance. I don’t need tolerance, but what we demand is your respect for our humanity. The End."

"I’m going to turn 50 this year," Porter said. "I’ve been in the business for 30 years. You know, there was a period of time where there was a homophobic silencing of every instinct that I had as a human being on this planet. And, I’m reclaiming my time. I’m reclaiming it. I’m taking it back. You know what I mean?"

Jason Momoa was another gentleman to steal our attention. The Aquaman star wore a velvet Fendi suit in pale pink (coordinating with his wife Lisa Bonet). Aside from flawlessly rocking the feminine color, Momoa also had a matching scrunchie on his wrist, which sent the internet into a frenzy. It's a practical accessory for tying up his locks, and it also proved the hair accessory is not limited to girls.

Jason Momoa's scrunchie matches his suit. I repeat, JASON MOMOA'S SCRUNCHIE MATCHES HIS SUIT.



If I don’t see pink velvet scrunchies on ASOS soon I’ll throw things. #oscarspic.twitter.com/oi36TGVtTz — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) February 25, 2019

There were a handful of ladies who didn't adhere to the stereotypical dress rule. Eighth Grade actress Elsie Fisher looked dapper in a black Thom Browne three-piece suit, which she styled with boots and a trendy barrette in her hair. Awkwafina brought dramatic flair in a lilac Dsquared2 bow blouse, jacket and trouser. Amy Poehler suited up in a black ruffled top, coattail jacket and trousers by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition.

